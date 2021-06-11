New Upvalley poetry workshop offered with Lucian Mattison

U.S.-Argentine poet Lucian Mattison will be offering an 8-week workshop for poets who are newer to the craft beginning June 29 in Calistoga. No previous experience is necessary, all you need is the desire to create.

Poets can expect to leave the workshop with a folio of 4-6 finished poems and a deeper understanding of the craft and who they are as poets.

The Lit workshop will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. at CAMi Vineyards Gallery & Tasting Room, 1333 Lincoln Avenue. Cost for the workshop is $445, register at www.TheLitWorkshop.com

Based now in St. Helena, Lucian Mattison is a writer, translator, and author of two books of poetry including Reaper's Milonga and Peregrine Nation. He has won numerous poetry awards and published in acclaimed literary journals, nationally and abroad. After many years of teaching and working for writing centers in Norfolk, CT, and in Washington D.C., he is organizing an independent poetry workshop for local literary minded adults Upvalley.