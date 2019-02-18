Nimbus Arts has announced the Portico Project, a community collaboration to create two large-scale portico sculptures in downtown St. Helena and at Adventist Health St. Helena.
Nimbus' fifth Hundreds of Hands community art program, the Portico Project is a partnership with the St. Helena Hospital Foundation and the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce.
The massive portico sculptures will be covered by mosaic elements inspired by millefiori and passacaglia quilting patterns that are hand-crafted by community participants of all ages at both private and free community workshops and gatherings. The sculptures will provide a thoughtful monument to represent community connection.
The first completed Portico is expected to be introduced in downtown St. Helena in coordination with The Neighborhood Table, an al-fresco family-style dinner presented by the St. Helena Chamber of Commerce and St. Helena Hospital Foundation on May 11. The exact location of the portico hasn't been announced.
“The Portico Project, like other Hundreds of Hands programs, has become a powerful and joyful way to bring community together,” said Jamie Graff, executive director of Nimbus Arts. “People really connect and share through this kind of creativity. The resulting artwork becomes a community monument and visual testament to the bonds forged through the shared language of art.”
“We’re so excited to work with Nimbus Arts on this project,” said St. Helena Hospital Foundation President and CEO Susan Dix Lyons. “We wanted to find a creative and visible way to express the hospital’s commitment to the community while representing our connection. This public art partnership beautifully achieves that.”
“The Chamber is excited to partner with Nimbus and the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to bring a one-of-a-kind art piece to the city of St. Helena," said Amy Carabba, CEO of St. Helena Chamber of Commerce. "The Portico Project is a great way to bring art and the community together to celebrate St. Helena."
For more info on the Portico Project and scheduled workshops, go to nimbusarts.org.