Polar Holiday Camp — Nimbus arctic explorers ages 6-13 will paint, print, draw and sculpt penguins, polar bears, Inuit totems, wolves, seals and plenty more arctic artistry. Put on your polar ice caps and travel with us to the ends of the earth. In this bi-polar expedition we’ll set our compass points to the north and south poles to discover the natural and cultural highlights of these frozen regions. We’ll capture the magic of the aurora borealis and the spectacular science of snowflakes.
Cost is $310. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday–Friday, Dec. 31–Jan. 4.
“Tiny Shiny” class introduces adults to resin as a finishing medium for your “tiny” works of art. The process of pouring resin can be applied to multiple mediums and has a glowing glass-like finish that is unique.
Students will create art on small wooden panels using acrylics, inks, paint pens, stencils and other mixed media. Shiny experts will lead you through the steps of applying resin to your works of art, which will enhance the color and add dimension. All experience levels are welcome. All materials will be provided, but feel free to bring in your works-in-progress that you would like to resin finish.
Cost is $55, and includes a glass of wine. From 3 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5.
“Sip & Paint” — Enjoy masterfully designed wines while studying the masters. This no-experience-required two hours of pleasure is a perfect way to unwind with friends and share an evening of fun.
Cost is $38. From 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 5. Advance registration required. A minimum number of students necessary to run the class.
Ceramic Haniwa Soldiers — In ancient Japan these clay soldiers were created to decorate gravesites. This style was so popular they were soon depicting people from everyday life. Use inspiration from the examples given or create your own using slab and coil construction. Decorate your soldier with lively underglazes or rub on some iron oxide to complete. Once fired and glazed you can take your soldier home to decorate your garden or house.
For ages teen to adult. Cost is $60. From 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12 and 26. Advance registration required. A minimum number of students necessary to run the class.
Intro to Basic Glass Fusing —This fun and easy 3-hour class for adults teaches fusing basics and gives students an opportunity to experiment and create a lovely fused glass treasure. Students will get an informative presentation on fusing history, types of kilns, and glass characteristics. You will learn to use a wide range of fusible glass materials including compatible sheet glass, frits and powders, glass rods, confetti and stringers. We’ll also cover cutting techniques and the use of a myriad of glass tools. Finally, you will learn the effects of inclusions, such as metal and gold and silver leaf.
Cost is $110. From 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12. Advance registration required. A minimum number of students necessary to run the class.
Nimbus Arts is located at 649 Main St., St. Helena. Call 707-963-5278. Register at nimbusarts.org.