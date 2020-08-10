You have permission to edit this article.
Now open: Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga's virtual auction

The Calistoga and St. Helena Boys & Girls Clubs’ annual fundraiser opened online Aug. 1 and runs until Aug. 15.

Instead of a live auction this year, the club is holding an online wine country charity auction it’s calling “The Big Night at Home.” Auction lots include premier wine lots from winemakers Thomas Rivers Brown, Bob Torres, David Abreu, Corey Beck, along with wines from other local favorites including Chateau Montelena, Castello Di Amorosa, Jones Family Vineyards, Turnbull, and more from throughout the Napa Valley.

Auction lot preview are available at www.thebignight.givesmart.com. For placing bids, the actual online auction started at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10. Most auction items will close when the live auction begins at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, however, some of the bigger lots will close between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the virtual event.

The Big Night at Home

What: Boys & Girls Club of St. Helena and Calistoga annual fundraiser

When: Preview opens Saturday, Aug. 1, live event is at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 15.

Where: Auction lot previews will be available at https://e.givesmart.com/events/gyY/

