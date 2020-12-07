NVC Performing Arts opens auditions for 'A Chorus Line'

Napa Valley College (NVC) Performing Arts is accepting audition videos for its spring online production, “A Chorus Line.” The deadline to submit audition videos is 11:59 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 15.

The production will be live streamed on Friday, March 19, 2021 and co-directed by Jennifer King, NVC Theater Arts professor and artistic director, and Olivia Cowell, NVC Theater Arts adjunct instructor, with musical direction by Dr. Christina Howell, NVC Music Department music instructor.

“A Chorus Line” is the story of 17 Broadway performers auditioning for spots on a chorus line of a new Broadway musical. Zach, the director, seeks to understand each dancer through a series of questions which reveal the rich lives of the performers as they describe the events that have shaped their decisions to become dancers.

To submit an audition video, prepare no more than a one-minute excerpt of a musical theater song that showcases vocal range and personality. Send video link to MHamilton@napavalley.edu<mailto:MHamilton@napavalley.edu>

As this is an online production, the focus will be on singing and acting, with dancing taking a less prominent role.