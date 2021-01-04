Online Yoga with Calistoga Parks & Recreation and Calistoga Fit

Yoga classes with Calistoga Recreation Department will be offered online on Mondays.
Howard Yune, Register
Start 2021 with a refreshing, mindful yoga practice.
Calistoga Parks & Recreation and Calistoga Fit are presenting online yoga classes until it is safe to meet again in person.
Classes will be held with Jordan via Zoom from 6 - 7 p.m., on Mondays. Registration is open one week before each Monday class, and closes at 5 p.m. the previous Friday. Paritipants will be emailed the Zoom link for each class.
Register at
Anne Theisen, 47, of Mazama, Washington wins the Napa Valley Marathon on Sunday.
Runners in the March 1 Kaiser Marathon lined up before the start on Silverado Trail in Calistoga.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
With temperatures in the mid-40's and a brisk wind, marathoners wrapped themselves in mylar blankets before the the race March 1. This was the first Kaiser Marathon for runner Kevin Hanna, from Orlando, Fl. and pacer Heather Sandlin, from Michigan.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Runners from all over the U.S. participated in the 2020 Kaiser Marathon including these athletes from Fresno.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calsitogan
Athletes were off and running at the start in the Kaiser Marathon at 7:30 a.m., March 1 on Silverado Trail in Calsitoga.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Runners from all over the U.S. participated in the 26.2 mile Kaiser Napa Valley Marathon March 1, which started in Calistoga and continued down Silverado Trail to Napa.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
Runners shared stories and took selfied before the Kaiser Napa Valley Marathon March 1, that began on Silverado Trail.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
A record 4,500 competitors ran in the Kaiser Permanente Napa Valley Marathon and Half Marathon March 1.
Cynthia Sweeney, Weekly Calistogan
