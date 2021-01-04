 Skip to main content
Online Yoga with Calistoga Parks & Recreation and Calistoga Fit

Yoga

Yoga classes with Calistoga Recreation Department will be offered online on Mondays. 

 Howard Yune, Register

Start 2021 with a refreshing, mindful yoga practice.

Calistoga Parks & Recreation and Calistoga Fit are presenting online yoga classes until it is safe to meet again in person. 

Classes will be held with Jordan via Zoom from 6 - 7 p.m., on Mondays. Registration is open one week before each Monday class, and closes at 5 p.m. the previous Friday. Paritipants will be emailed the Zoom link for each class.

Register at cityofcalistoga.perfectmind.com, or call (707) 942-2838. 

