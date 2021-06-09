Ortiz Brothers bring Hot Tamales to Calistoga, Oaxacan-style

When the four Ortiz brothers were growing up in Calistoga, their house was a popular after-school destination for a very specific reason: their mother’s tamales.

These weren’t just any tamales. Their mother Divina made them with her special molé sauce wrapped in banana leaves with a recipe, passed down to her from family in Oaxaca, Mexico.

The family moved to Calistoga when Christopher, Ivan, Omar, and Noel were young, and they attended schools here. The family often brought their homemade tamales to special events and celebrations, and all four brothers cut their teeth in the restaurant business; among them, they have spent time as chefs at Solbar, Meadowood, the Calistoga Inn, and Sam’s Social Club.

Over the years, the Ortiz brothers batted around the idea of selling their popular tamales, using their mother’s recipe, in Calistoga. They approached the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce and Karen Verzosa, manager of the Calistoga Farmers' Market, and in 2019 they started offering their Oaxacan tamales at the market. They were an instant hit.