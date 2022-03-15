Otter Ecology Project to celebrate 10 years with gala at Calistoga's Hans Fahden Winery

This spring, the River Otter Ecology Project will celebrate 10 years of highly-effective conservation and restoration with a gala benefit at Hans Fahden Winery in Calistoga on Sunday, May 1.

The River Otter Ecology Project is a nonprofit organization based in Forest Knolls, a grassroots community science, research and education organization. Their mission is to engage the public in supporting conservation and restoration by linking river otter recovery to the health of our watersheds and wetlands.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“Expanding Our Range” will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Like their charismatic otter ambassadors, this celebration promises tons of fun at the gardens and ponds of the winery. Otter sightings are even a possibility along with great food and wine. Tickets are $85 individually and $155 for two, and are available at https://riverotterecology.org/expanding-our-range-event-landing-page.

Milestones the River Otter Ecology project is celebrating include 10 years of non-invasive river otter monitoring that powers their research and helps resource managers understand the ecosystems the otters protect; 4,474 otter sightings through Otter Spotter that inform us of otter presence all over California and beyond, leading to an updated Cal Fish & Wildlife range map, public awareness, and basis for the new Otter Spots! Community Science Initiative; and high school, college, and graduate internships.

Since its inception, the River Otter Ecology project’s vision has been to inspire personal connections and motivate meaningful actions to preserve our shared natural landscapes for future generations. In recognition of this, Executive Director Megan Isadore has been honored with Bay Nature Magazine’s 2022 Local Hero Award in Environmental Education for her “significant contribution to public understanding and awareness of the natural history and ecology of the San Francisco Bay Area, through research, teaching, field trips, journalism, and/or other media."

Event sponsors include Safari West; Hans Fahden Vineyards; 415IT; H.T. Harvey & Associates; Hanford; Blue Waters Kayak and a host of generous private supporters.