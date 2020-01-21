Join Copperfield's Book for a panel of six authors, writers on a variety of subjects from crimes in San Francisco to how to write poems for kids...and some political humor and more in between.
The event will be from 5 - 6:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 23, at 1330 Lincoln St., Calistoga.
Authors include Barbara Toboni, The Bunny Poet; David Hightower, The Sun Also Set; Marilyn Sue Campbell, Trains to Concordia; Paul Drexter, Notorious San Francisco: True Crime, Passion and Murder; Patti Diener, After the Fire; and Joann Saccato, Companining the Sacred Journey.
Call (707) 942-1616 for more information.