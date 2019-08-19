Copperfield's Books in Calistoga will host five authors from 6-8 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 22. They include:
Rob Merrick, author of "15 Minute Meals for First Responders" a book packed with healthy, delicious and easy to prepare snacks and meals with fresh ingredients loaded with protein and designed to meet even the most demanding situations and discriminating palate. It is specifically designed to help first responders and busy families be prepared with healthy and time friendly recipes so they can be at their best every day. Ten percent of the proceeds from this event will be donated to fire relief. Merrick honed his skills as a chef at the California Culinary Academy of San Francisco. Merrick lives in the Napa Valley with his wife and family and works as a full-time first responder for PG&E.
JoAnn Saccato, author of "Companioning the sacred journey, Mindful and intentional living" was born in Lake County. Her self-designed degree in Co-creating Sustainable Futures propelled her to start California's only cooperatively owned online ordering and distribution food system, Lake Co-op. She lived for more than 10 years in the oak woodlands of Lake County in "chop wood, carry water" fashion with her canine companion, Shyla, while earning her degrees and taking a spiritual pilgrimage in India.
Sarah Bell, author of "Be Not Weary In Well-Doing" says, "Raising well loved, healthy children is a great challenge for even two parents who are strong and love each other. Raising children as a single parent can be an overwhelming task. I felt compelled to write this book to tell you that you can do it. I made many mistakes, but somewhere, somehow something worked, and I have two wonderful kids who make me proud to be their mother. I often cry when I read parts of my book. Sometimes it was so difficult and I loved the kids so much. This is far from a how-to book. I had no qualifications in child raising. I just wanted single parents to know that they are not alone, and to offer lots of encouragement and love."
Rick Deragon, author of "Fire in The Year of Four Emperors" was born in upstate New York and had a peripatetic childhood living in Ohio, Maryland, Georgia, Texas, Virginia, and Los Angeles. He graduated from California State University with a degree in art, and traveled extensively though Europe to see the art he studied. He lives in Napa teaching art studio and art history courses at Notre Dame de Namur University, while developing a new series of paintings, as well as the sequel to "Fire in the Year of Four Emperors."
Georgia James, author of "Home Sweet Sonoma" is about Georgia, a hopeless romantic and wine country enthusiast. Once a senior executive for (Lucasfilm Ltd, THX and American Multi-Cinema), she turned to writing a decade ago, and has never looked back. She splits her time between Sonoma and Chicago with her husband, two grown sons, one dog, and three cats. "Home Sweet Sonoma" is her first novel.