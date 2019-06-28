Passes are on sale for the Napa Valley Film Festival in November. Options include a three-day pass ($225) or a three-day pass-plus ($575), and a five-day pass ($275) or five-day pass-plus ($675).
A flex pass ($125) offers attendees access to five film screenings over the course of the festival and admission to afternoon wine intermissions.
The Napa Valley Film Festival takes place November 13-17 this year. More information on the festival’s full program line-up will becoming out in September.
Prices will increase on Sept. 1. For more information, visit nvff.org/passes or call 707-226-7500.