While she isn’t a purebred kitty, our pretty girl Ari exhibits all the traditional “Russian Blue” beauty & personality traits. Never heard of the breed? Read on: With its plush, silvery coat, vivid green eyes, and sweet smile, a Russian Blue is unlike any other blue cat. Conservative by nature, Russian Blues are thoughtful, intelligent cats that are very affectionate once they get to know you. The breed is normally shy. Like making a new friend, it usually takes a little effort and time to win its trust and love. Once won over, you have a loyal and very affectionate friend. These cats become very attached to their owners. They like a small circle of close friends so they are not inclined to bond with everyone who enters your house. Once a Russian Blue settles in, you soon discover what a charming, entertaining creature you have invited into your home. Your Russian Blue will follow you from room to room just to be with you. Their favorite place is on your lap or shoulder. Thoughtful creatures, these cats are sensitive to their surroundings. A Russian Blue sits with you when you are sick, helps you read your paper, and is always ready to play. Intelligent, Russians never forget. They remember where you put the feather or the food and will often open the cupboard or drawer to get the object of their desire. They love to play. Russians are great jumpers and go crazy for feathers and other toys. They provide their owners with a unique combination of elegance, intelligence, playfulness, and friendship. They are always in charge of the relationship, but are very kind and gentle about having the upper hand. Once a Russian Blue has owned you, no other breed of cat will do.
