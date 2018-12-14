Nice, young adult kitty seeking companionship. Crystal was a teem mom who raised four sweet babies in our foster program and now it is her turn to find happiness. She really likes to watch birds from the windowsill. Crystal is a great conversationalist who is big on head butts, nose-to-nose rubs and she likes to snuggle when the mood strikes. She loves attention and follows her human from room to room, but isn’t needy. Crystal would do great in a home with a playful cat or kids and she has also lived with respectful dogs. We know that kittens usually get all the love but it’s just as important to give their loving moms a chance at happiness too!
Pet of the Week | Crystal