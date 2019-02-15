Dalton is handsome, inquisitive and friendly! He was a sad, cold, outside kitty who asked for help and WCAL was able to provide the medical care he needed and set him up in a warm temporary home. Now it's his turn to find a forever family! He likes a warm lap, purrs all day long and is living in a Santa Rosa foster home with a nice big dog. Dalton is about 4 years old and he is eating a prescription diet to prevent the formation of urine crystals. He has been neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and is doing great. Please fill out an application if you'd like to meet this dapper dude:
Pet of the Week | Dalton