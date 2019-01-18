Try 1 month for 99¢
Dixie

Dixie was named for her beautiful black and white dairy cow pattern. Our favorite thing about her is her amazing purr. She is a very active girl, but when she does slow down, Dixie is quite cuddly! She is dog-friendly and healthy — already spayed, vaccinated and microchipped. To meet this pretty kitty, please complete an application and we’d be happy to set up a meet and greet:

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

