We have one last pupper available for adoption! He's handsome, he's cuddly, he's well behaved, and he's looking for a family who will love him forever and ever. Edison is happy, wiggly and quick to learn. He would like an active home where he can be part of the fun. He has grown up in a team of foster homes with cats, dogs and kids. At 17 weeks old, he is already neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and ready to be your copilot!
We ask that all our puppy adopters commit to attending a reward based training class with their new family members. It's important that adopters learn the most effective ways to communicate with their furry family members from day one.
If you'd like to meet him, please apply online: