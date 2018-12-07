Try 1 month for 99¢
Pet of the Week

Lulu

Lulu the puppy is ready for adoption. This smart little girl is 16 weeks old and such a love! She really likes her toys and can entertain herself but is happiest when she is with someone (human, canine or feline). Lulu looks to the resident dog in her foster home for guidance in new environments and would make a fabulous little sister. She has played with children very nicely and is practicing her “all 4 on the floor” greeting skills. Lulu’s foster mom is teaching her new things every day and she feels Lulu would thrive in a home with humans who have plenty of time to spend with her and maybe as some other animal friends for her pal around with.

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

