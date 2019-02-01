Minka is an engaging, friendly cat who has been a pleasure to foster while she raises her litter. She is chatty and easy going, likes attention but isn't demanding either. Minka is 4 years old, spayed, microchipped and healthy. She is young enough to still enjoy playing with toys and mature enough to have wonderful manners. Her coat is super soft and she will make a wonderful companion for some lucky person!
