Ramses

Ramses the pup is 10 weeks old and just about ready for adoption. He is a real people pleaser and is spending time with big dogs, cats and kids who adore him. We have an expert level cuddler right here! All he needs now is a visit to the neuter fairy and a family of his very own. If you are ready to welcome a puppy into your family, please apply today:

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

