Our own sweet puppy, Rose, is 15 weeks old still looking for her magical happily afterever. She is bright and very easy to train (highly food motivated). Rose already knows how to play fetch with a tennis ball and she's crate trained and comes when called! She is living in a Calistoga foster home with older kids and a resident dog whom she adores. We are currently accepting adoption applications online if you'd like to meet her. It sure does feel like public sentiment is changing and the general public has learned that amazing dogs can be adopted instead of bought. Thank you for helping us share this message.
