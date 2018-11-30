Try 1 month for 99¢
Pet of the Week

Presenting Sir Earl Grey, the adoptable kitten! One look from these dew drop eyes and this handsome boy will steal your heart. Sir Grey has transformed from a scared, shy hissy boy to the MOST FABULOUS lap kitty! With his silky soft fur, green eyes, and even a white bow tie under his chin he is always dressed for any occasion. Sir Grey loves loves to be in the middle of the action in his active foster home, watching it all from his perch on top of the cat post. A perfect gentleman, Sir Grey is litter box trained and uses the scratching posts. He loves to sleep next to other kitties too. Can you give him the royal treatment he deserves? He is ready to go home for the holidays.

WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/cat-application

