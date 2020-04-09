Physical Intelligence webinar with Martina Wagner

Local author and Physical Intelligence instructor Martina Wagner will host a 60-minute webinar at noon on Tuesday, April 18 to present the concept of Physical Intelligence and how you can use powerful techniques to overcome anxiety, and learn how to take control of your mind during stressful times.

Cost for the webinar $15.

Wagner will also present free online meditation sessions for those who want to learn how to meditate, or want to join an online meditation group,Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m. for the next four weeks.

Please email Wagner at info@arteshumanis.com for more information or to sign up for either event.

Says Wagner, "Our Physical Intelligence includes all of our mental, emotional, and physical processes, which exist at a level below our cognitive mind and are inherent in our body. Not always understandable, its mental, emotional, and physical patterns have tremendous influence over every aspect of our body and our mind. Through tapping into our Physical Intelligence, we can generate strong mental, emotional and physiological patterns that allow us to take control of our mind, emotional and physical state -plus it opens the door to exploration of the subconscious — an exciting journey."