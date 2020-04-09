Physical Intelligence webinar with Martina Wagner

Local author and Physical Intelligence instructor Martina Wagner will host a 60-minute webinar at noon on Tuesday, April 18 to present the concept of Physical Intelligence and how you can use powerful techniques to overcome anxiety, and learn how to take control of your mind during stressful times.
Cost for the webinar $15.
Wagner will also present free online meditation sessions for those who want to learn how to meditate, or want to join an online meditation group,Tuesday mornings at 8 a.m. for the next four weeks.
Please email Wagner at info@arteshumanis.com for more information or to sign up for either event.
Says Wagner, "Our Physical Intelligence includes all of our mental, emotional, and physical processes, which exist at a level below our cognitive mind and are inherent in our body. Not always understandable, its mental, emotional, and physical patterns have tremendous influence over every aspect of our body and our mind. Through tapping into our Physical Intelligence, we can generate strong mental, emotional and physiological patterns that allow us to take control of our mind, emotional and physical state -plus it opens the door to exploration of the subconscious — an exciting journey."
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
Hillside Christian Church online service
Napa Target
Ciccio
Redd Wood
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Safeway in St. Helena
Bread at Target
Stocking at Target
Target purchase limit signs
Raley's
Milk at Raley's
Umpqua bank
Chico's
Target toilet paper
Trader Joe's shoppers
Bel Aire shoppers
South Napa Target
Raley's bread
Office Depot
World Market
DaVita
Pet Food Express
Napa Target shoppers
Trader Joe's line
Bel Aire Plaza parking lot
St. Helena Shelter in Place
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
CalMart in Calistoga
Whole Foods Napa
The Charter Oak Restaurant
Contimo Provisions
Outside Oxbow Public Market
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Inside the Oxbow Public Market on Wed. March 18.
Napa General Store
Angele Restaurant & Bar
Lululemon
Oxbow Public Market
Peet's without customers
Archer Hotel
Napa Premium Outlets
Calistoga school lunch
Calistoga school lunch
Front windows at Erosion Wine Co.
Sign at Erosion Wine Co. Tap Room
The Table
Lincoln Avenue Brewery
School offers free meals for kids
Cal Mart
Huge Bear Wines
La Morenita lunch
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Coronavirus Precautions
Coronavirus precautions
Beringer closed
Castello di Amorosa
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Calistoga Farmers' Market
Trader Joe's
Napa seniors
Watershed initiative
Coronavirus -- Hand sanitizer sold out
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!