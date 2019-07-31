Picayune Cellars & Mercantile has moved to its new location at 1329 Lincoln Ave., Suite B, in downtown Calistoga.
Previously located behind The Depot, Picayune’s new home includes abundant space for the expanded Mercantile store, along with indoor and outdoor seating areas for wine tasting.
The new interior was designed by Picayune’s founder and winemaker, Claire Weinkauf, and includes a tasting room with Picayune’s acclaimed wines, and a mercantile store featuring a selection of artisan products from around the world.
Picayune Cellars & Mercantile is open every day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (7 p.m. on Saturday), and guests are welcome at the new tasting room for both by-appointment and drop-in wine tastings.
In addition to the tasting bar in a comfortable seating area, the new location features two outdoor patios where guests can experience Picayune’s wines. The current Picayune lineup includes the 2016 Rive Gauche Napa Valley Red, 2016 Padlock Red, 2015 Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir, 2018 Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley and Sonoma County), 2018 Russian River Valley Albariño and 2018 Mendocino County Rosé.
In the Mercantile store, French-born Weinkauf has gathered artisan products with an emphasis on small, family-run, or woman-operated businesses (like Picayune) in France and the U.S. Items include leather purses, Jacquard-woven kitchen towels, award-winning French knives, handcrafted jewelry, Native American blankets, and other gift items.
The Mercantile also features works by contemporary visual artists and painters, including woodblock prints from Austin-based artist Daryl Howard.
Picayune also hosts live music every Friday, along with monthly trunk shows. (Visit picayunecellars.com for the Mercantile’s upcoming schedule.)
“I have always believed that great wine is enhanced by music, food, art, and the surroundings in which it is experienced,” Weinkauf said. “With our stylish new location, we’ve created a space that’s intimate, eclectic and enticing to the senses. It’s a reflection of the things that I love. It is also a bit of a hidden gem that guests can discover as they savor our wines.”