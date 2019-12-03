The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space district will host the annual Pioneer Christmas event on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park. Admission is $5; children under six are free.
A Pioneer Christmas is a living history event with volunteers dressed as pioneers singing carols, serving hot apple cider and cookies, and teaching traditional holiday crafts.
This event is a family favorite during the holidays. Visitors can string together cranberries and popcorn, make woven wheat or cut paper snowflake ornaments. Write a letter to Santa with a quill pen and seal it with wax. Form rosemary wreaths or fir garlands to decorate their homes. Design clove and citrus pomanders. Decorate gingerbread men. Split firewood and learn about old wood working tools. Take a tour of the historic Bale Grist Mill as the water powered wheel mills flour.
The mill is ADA accessible. Those needing additional assistance can call the mill on the day of the event (707)-963-2236.
The Napa Open Space District is dedicated to preserving, restoring, educating about and providing access to Napa County’s water, wildlife, open spaces and historical resources. In 2012, the NOSD assumed management of the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park.
Interested in volunteering at future Bale Grist Mill events? Please contact Jessica at 707-299-2175 or info@napavalleystateparks.org