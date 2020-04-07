Play Bingo with Picayune Cellars and help the community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pour a glass and get in front of your computers folks. It’s time for some BINGO!

Play online Bingo with Picayune Cellars from 6 - 7 p.m., Saturday, April 11. Cards are $10 each and will be emailed to players Saturday morning.

All of the proceeds from Bingo night will be donated to The Calistoga Family Center to help the community pay for their housing during this incredibly difficult time.

Players will win prizes from local businesses including gift cards and merchandise that can be picked up curb-side at Picayune Cellars or mailed to the winners.

Cards can be purchased at www.picayuncemercantile.com