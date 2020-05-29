Podcast by St. Helena students named finalist in NPR contest

The students tracked down Popo (aka Penny Byrd) on Facebook, arranged an interview, heard her life story, and came away with profound lessons about following your dreams and making sense of the bewildering transition from childhood to adulthood.

Parr said the topic started out as a joke during a brainstorming session, after members of the team drew a picture of a clown on a piece of paper. Parr said she turned to Goldfarb and asked her if she remembered Popo the Clown from when they were kids. That got them wondering where she was.

After the interview with Popo, the project took a more serious turn, and Parr realized it was going to be more than a piece of light nostalgia. Goldfarb remembers it the same way.

“At the beginning I thought this was going to be more of a funny piece,” Goldfarb said. “I didn’t know it was going to end up so sentimental.”

“I learned a lot about embracing what you love to do and not conforming to what society tells you you should do,” Goldfarb added.

The assignment was due in mid-March, just as the high school was closing for the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the shift to remote learning, some groups weren’t able to finish their podcasts, but others were.