NBC Pottery & Friends will host a Pop Up Studio Sale from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at 380 Eastern Ave. in Angwin.
Besides live music and custom pottery and sculpture from NBC Pottery (Will and Nikki Callnan), the works of 18 talented artists and makers will be on display and for sale.
The artists include:
-William Callnan III, dimensional paintings;
-Melissa, Mercedes and Anna Baker, oil paintings;
-Evan Hobart, ceramics and sculpture;
-Amanda Nelson, ceramics and jewelry;
-Moon Essence, natural skincare and soaps;
-Aline Geffroy, ceramics and watercolors;
-Sonia Lub, handmade jewelry;
-Stellareese Collection, handbags, totes and more;
-Maggie Maeb, HMBL Creations, balms, salves and more;
-J.D. Kammes, Fancy savage cuisine;
-Charlie Carpy, spices and rubs;
-Amy Bouland, Copper & Ash, wood burning and paint;
-HerbaBuena, biodynamic cannabis and products;
-Voilet Johnson, re-fashioned clothing;
-Joseph Shoemate, Howell Mountain Bread Com.
For more information, visit nbcpottery.com.