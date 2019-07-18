{{featured_button_text}}
Calistoga Fourth of July parade 2019

Carrying the American flag at the 2019 Calistoga Fourth of July parade was Pope Valley's Taralynn Elkin of the Pope Valley Riders and Ropers.

 David Stoneberg, Star

Save the date and join us at the Pope Valley Farm Center on Saturday, Aug. 3 for our Community Dinner and Dance. Dinner will be from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by dancing from 8 to 11 p.m., to music by the "Former Bull Riders." Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for those from 6-12; and kids 5 and younger are free. Tickets will be available at the door. All profits will go to restoring the Pope Valley Farm Center.

