Save the date and join us at the Pope Valley Farm Center on Saturday, Aug. 3 for our Community Dinner and Dance. Dinner will be from 5 to 8 p.m., followed by dancing from 8 to 11 p.m., to music by the "Former Bull Riders." Tickets are $30 for adults, $15 for those from 6-12; and kids 5 and younger are free. Tickets will be available at the door. All profits will go to restoring the Pope Valley Farm Center.
