Preview: Cafeteria Kids presents 'Beauty and the Beast' online on Friday

One of the limitations of Zoom is that only one person can talk at a time. This has made classes like choir, band and musical theater impossible during the pandemic. The American arts community, including choir and band teachers, and musical theater directors like Cowell and Guillot, in a staunch refusal to be shut down, have found a workaround.

Or perhaps more accurately, have grown in their skills. They have attended workshops put on by theater companies with more extensive resources and expertise — like those on Broadway — to learn how to make theater within these new constraints. The result, essentially, has been a crash course in filmmaking.

Because of the impossibility of ensemble performance over Zoom, Cowell and Guillot record each voice separately, then mix them together in the editing room. When it comes time to record the entire show, the actors are singing to themselves, so you see their lips move, but they are on mute. Cowell and Guillot then synchronize the singing with the pre-recorded music.