Project connects kids, art, and Valentine’s Day cards for Upvalley seniors

A new project in St. Helena aims to bring art to Upvalley seniors in the form of handmade Valentine’s Day cards from school kids in Napa Valley and beyond.

“Seniors are my passion, and we came up with the idea from our hearts,” said Cynthia Kee, who is organizing the project. "Many of our seniors are in assisted living facilities and not able to see their families due to the pandemic. They have been isolated and alone for far too long."

Kee has about 55 seniors lined up who would like to receive valentines this year at Silverado Orchards and through Rianda House in St. Helena. She’s also gotten word out through social media.

The project is part of a larger program called Crayons Vs. Corona.

"In this time of global concern, we would like to virtually reach out and share our hearts with those we cannot be with, during this time, by making art that knits together the hearts of generations through the barriers of social distancing, closed doors, and masked faces," its mission reads.

Using a database of home school parents, Kee's Valentine's Day project has become national, reaching teachers and parents as far away as Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Austin, Texas.