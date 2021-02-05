Public art installation in St. Helena offers individual interpretations of liberty

More than 100 artists of all ages, abilities and backgrounds have proven than even when St. Helenans can’t be together, they can still make art together.
Nimbus Arts’ “Taking Liberties” is a public art installation at the corner of Main and Spring streets showcasing each artist’s feelings about liberty.
The community artists worked from identical Statue of Liberty cutouts but reached a wide range of interpretations. A few statues bears an unmistakable resemblance to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Several are depicted as Black. One is spackled with paint in the distinctive style of Jackson Pollock. One is an alien.
“Taking Liberties,” on display through Feb. 8, was timed to coincide with the inauguration of a new president and the renewal of civic participation in elections, according to a press release from Nimbus Arts.
The project was the brainchild of David Garden, a longtime Nimbus teaching artist and boardmember.
“In the past year, many of our liberties have been restricted — meals with friends, hugs, live music, beaches — and even our smiles and laughter have been masked,” he said. “While some of our liberties have been diminished, and others threatened, our Lady Liberty Stands Tall.”
“Art is a proven outlet for self-expression and Lady Liberty is a perfect image to communicate individual and collective feelings at this difficult and anxious time,” added Jamie Graff, executive director of Nimbus.
During the pandemic, Nimbus Arts has distributed more than 900 art-kits-to-go, providing more than 600 of them for free.
“Art is therapeutic and comforting at times of stress and anxiety, and making art together — even when socially distanced — helps sustain us individually and as a community,” Graff said.
The “Taking Liberties” installation was made possible with funding from the Napa Valley Vintners and Auction Napa Valley, with support by Walker Construction. Nimbus thanked Laura Rombauer and Vintage Home for the use of the space.
For more information about Nimbus Arts, go to nimbusarts.org or call 963-5278.
