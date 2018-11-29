Try 1 month for 99¢
Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga
The Rev. Amy Denney Zuniga has been the rector at Grace Episcopal Church since December 2015.

The Eighth Annual Quiet Christmas service will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, at Grace Episcopal Church, 1314 Spring St.

According to a church handout, “In this busy time before Christmas, we are offering you a place and time to ‘rest awhile.’ It seems particularly important this year to get in touch with the ancient rhythms of light and dark that call us to slow down and to reflect that God is in our midst at all times. Please bring a friend.”

Craig Bond will be doing the music.

For more information, call Helen Christianson at the church, 963-4157 or Julie Garvey, 280-0279.

