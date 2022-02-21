Raise a glass with Schramsberg and celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Toast to Peace”.

Schramsberg Vineyards invites you to raise a glass in a virtual tasting and celebrate the 50th anniversary of President Nixon’s historic “Toast to Peace,” which took place in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China.

Occurring on Feb. 25, 1972, the “Toast to Peace” was given by President Nixon to Premiere Zhou Enlai and the citizens of China, as a start towards ending the Vietnam conflict and building relations between China and the United States.

Schramsberg's wines had quickly received recognition on the world stage when the 1969 vintage of their flagship Blanc de Blancs was selected as the sparkling wine for the momentous occasion.

"The 'Toast to Peace' was a pivotal moment in world history because in an honest exchange, two world leaders — in full recognition of their countries' differences — decided to put those differences aside and find footing on common ground," said Hugh Davies, second-generation and president of Schramsberg Vineyards. "It brings both me and my family immense pride to have had our Blanc de Blancs served in such peaceful gesture, and in many official State functions to follow over the past 50 years."

The virtual tasting will feature Hugh and Monique Davies, vintners and proprietors of Schramsberg and Davies Vineyards; Sean Thompson, director of winemaking; Fred Ryan Jr., publisher and CEO of The Washington Post, and author of “Wine and the White House: A History;” Holly Peterson, chef and owner of Flourish; and Karen MacNeil, author of The Wine Bible.

The virtual tasting will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, March 5, via Zoom, and will be streamed on facebook.com/Schramsberg and YouTube. To join on Zoom, register at https://us02web.zoom.us/.../reg.../WN_u3lVAgwEQSqxUNNevsVSOA