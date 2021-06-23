Rancho Calistoga Community Garden is a space for seniors to grow

Some of the plots were built with higher raised beds from wood and corrugated steel that are more easily accessed by “senior backs.” Perimeter boxes also provide flowers and herbs that the whole community can access.

Richardson’s biggest challenge, as with any gardener, is keeping critters out. Next, she’d like to add pigeon strips to the top of the fence, but those working alongside her know she won’t stop there.

“She’s thinking about putting a second story on next year,” joked Bruce Gardon, who built planter boxes for the garden.

The Club has also recruited youth from the UpValley Family Center’s Kids Diversion program, and also plans to work with Calistoga Elementary school and assist with their garden program.

While garden improvements have been supported by member contributions and fundraisers, efforts for raising funds for the garden were challenged by the pandemic. The Club is holding a Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Park, in hopes of raising money to continue improvements. Find everything from baked goods to furniture and collectibles.