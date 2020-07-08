You are the owner of this article.
Rancho de Calistoga holds social distancing Fourth of July parade
Community

Rancho de Calistoga holds social distancing Fourth of July parade

Without the annual Fourth of July parade, downtown Calistoga was relatively quiet on Saturday, but over in Rancho de Calistoga residents were not about to let a pandemic get in the way of a national holiday celebration.

The City of Calistoga canceled its annual Fourth of July Parade and fireworks display in May, due to uncertainty about when social gathering restrictions might fully be lifted. It would have been the event's 87th consecutive year.

The parade at Rancho started at 11 a.m. with golf carts, wheelchairs and bicycles decked out in red, white and blue, winding through the mobile home park's streets, while bystanders waving from porches and carports. Most residents were wearing masks and observing social distancing. 

Calistoga photographer Tim Carl was there to capture the special event. 

You can reach Cynthia Sweeney at 942-4035 or csweeney@weeklycalistogan.com.

