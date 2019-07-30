Rare and never before seen photos and artifacts from The Napa Police Historical Society will be on display at the Sharpsteen Museum beginning Friday, Aug. 2.
The exhibit follows the evolution of Napa Valley public safety departments through its officers and the times they had to deal with including Prohibition and WWII, and in more modern times the DARE program, GPS tracking and forensics.
The public is invited to a preview party from 5:30-7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at the museum at 1311 Washington St. The Preserve, Honor, Educate exhibit will run through February.
Numerous images and memorabilia will be on display, dating back to when the Napa Valley was still very much the Wild West.
Todd Shulman, a novelist and local police officer with a keen interest in history, founded the Napa Police Historical Society and is its president. He said some of the photos and artifacts in the exhibit have been in kept in storage by the Society and have never been on display before.
“We tried to make it interesting and instructional. There are badges and artifacts from all the major agencies including the sheriff’s department, St. Helena, Calistoga, and Napa Police Departments and the CHP,” Shulman said. The comprehensive exhibit even includes a history on departments’ dispatchers, as “they play an important part.”
Visitors to the exhibit will learn that the original Napa Police Department was founded in 1875, just three years after Napa was incorporated. The first Police Chief, Jerome B. Walden, earned $100 a month salary and Town Marshal Ebenezer Biggs was the area’s first law enforcement officer, as Shulman writes in "A Brief History of the Napa Police Department."
Photos and artifacts will be displayed by topic, with a mixture of different eras, to show how the departments have evolved, Shulman said.
Highlights include the history of the S.W.A.T Team, artifacts from the Junior Traffic Police started in the 1950s, and photos and artifacts from a 1948 shootout between safecrackers and the Napa Sheriff and Police Departments that resulted in an officer being shot in the leg.
For more information call the museum at (707) 942-5911. For more information about Napa police history, visit the Napa Police Historical Society website at NapaPoliceHistory.com or email info@napapolicehistory.com.