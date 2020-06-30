Reader shares Mount St. Helena photo from the 1920s

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s note: The following is transcribed from a hand-written letter sent from reader Susan Nelson, from Bainbridge, WA. Nelson sent the accompanying photo, the original, taken in mid-1920s on Mount St. Helena by her mother, Thyra Alving Wallce.

Thyra was born in 1906 in Oakland, CA. Her family moved to Calistoga when she was 5 or 6-years old. They lived on the Silverado Trail, south of Larkmead Lane, south of the Savier family and the Alms family.

Thyra identifies the memorial (in the photo) as marking the spot on Mount St. Helena that was the farthest inland boundary of the Russian claim on the California coast. The Russian outpost was at Fort Ross in Sonoma County.

The people in the photo are identified by Thyra as Merwin McKinney, Ruth Mitchell, and Harvey Milliken.

Susan Nelson

Bainbridge Island, WA