Reading books helps kids cut down on screen time—from toddlers to teens

In this era of smartphones and tablets, I often feel that the pleasure of reading an actual book is lost, especially on the young. Back in the days when we could eat in restaurants and fly on planes, I saw lots of kids being entertained on phones and iPads so their parents could have a moment of peace. Certainly this makes sense.

But one thing I am proud of as a parent is that my two kids in their 20s still read books in addition to plugging into their devices. Maybe this is because they always saw me with my nose in a book or because their father and I read to them, and we spent many rainy afternoons at the library. I don’t know, but I do know that kids still love books, especially little ones who can’t yet read to themselves. So, I’m offering this column about kids’ books —not just some titles, but also children’s book categories — so you’ll know what to look for.