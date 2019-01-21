The St. Helena wine country estate of Robert Redford and his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, was sold for $7 million. The sale was recorded on Dec. 21, 2018.
The property was listed for sale in October for $7.5 million.
The buyer is Sorelle Assets Ltd. of Austin, Texas. Software executive Mark Friedman is listed as the agent of Sorelle Assets. Friedman is married to interior designer Velvet Hammerschmidt.
Located at 277 Via Monte in St. Helena, the gated property is located on 10 acres. It includes a main residence of 5,225 square feet, two garages, gym area, pool with hot tub and cabana and hiking trails with “direct path to Meadowood resort.”
The house has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, wrote listing agents Steven Mavromihalis and Chuck Sawday of Pacific Union International.
Redford “wants to move closer to his family and grandchildren in another part of the Bay Area,” wrote a Pacific Union spokeswoman.
Known as Danza del Sol — Spanish for 'sun dance' — Redford bought the home in 2004.
Sorelle is Italian for 'sisters'.