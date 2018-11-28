What is Reiki?
Reiki is a gentle form of healing, stress-reduction and relaxation designed to allow your own energy to flow freely, thereby facilitating renewed wellness. Reiki can assist in relieving pain, discomfort, stress, anxiety, fatigue, PTSD, sleeplessness, and much more.
The word ‘reiki’ pronounced (ray-key) means universal life energy. This life energy flows through us via various pathways in the body. When the flow of energy becomes blocked or disrupted by emotional stress or trauma, we begin to feel unwell.
The Reiki practitioner is a facilitator of this energy which flows from the universal life source through the practitioner’s hands to a fully clothed recipient. It is generally administered with a gentle laying on of hands or with hands in close proximity to the body. People may experience sensations such as warmth, coldness, tingling or pulsations. Most people feel very relaxed and sometimes fall asleep.
Reiki heals by flowing through the affected parts of the body’s energy centers (more commonly known as chakras) thus balancing and charging them with positive energy. The technique helps to release blockages to restore and promote overall wellness.
Reiki is used around the world and in many hospitals, clinics, skilled nursing facilities and hospice centers. Animals and all living things can benefit from this treatment.
Is Reiki safe
?
Reiki energy works only for the highest good of each person and cannot cause harm. It is safe for anyone or living thing (including animals) and for any situation.
Cleansing process
A cleansing process may occur after a Reiki session(s) or after receiving an attunement in a Reiki class. This may be an adjustment period where toxins as well as emotions are being released. The completion of this process will result in a healthier new condition.
The Founder of Reiki
Dr. Usui, sometimes called the Usui Sensei, was born to a wealthy Buddhist family in 1865. He studied in a Buddhist monastery where he was taught martial arts, swordsmanship and the Japanese form of Chi Kun, known as Kiko.
Throughout his education, Dr. Usui had an interest in medicine, psychology and theology. It was this interest that prompted him to seek a way to heal himself and others. It was his desire to find a method of healing that was unattached to any specific religion and religious belief, so that his system would be accessible to everyone. He eventually established the Usui Reiki Method and a clinic for healing and teaching Reiki in Kyoto, Japan.
For more information, please visit The International Center for Reiki Training https://www.reiki.org/