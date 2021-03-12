Renovated Napa mansion built in 1891 is now a luxury inn

Patty said she feels encouraged about the end result. “I think we brought up the neighborhood quite a bit,” she said. People stop in front of the house daily and take photos and ask about the house. “I’m very happy.”

Kiki said she’s proud of what they’ve accomplished. “It feels like a resurrection” of a part of Napa history, she said.

In a previous interview, the family reflected on the “George” name.

“George is a very Greek name,” Patty noted. “My father, my son, my grandson, my uncle, my father-in-law are named George.”

Newlyweds Florence Millard and George Edmond Goodman, Jr. were the first residents of 492 Randolph St. Unfortunately, on Aug. 3, 1903, the 35-year-old George passed away from tuberculosis.

In the 1930s, the Goodman, Jr. residence was divided into seven units, three downstairs and two apartments each on the second and third floors. One of the first floor units was created by enclosing most of the front porch.

Room rates at the new “George” range from about $250 to $750 or higher, depending on size of room and the season, said Kiki.