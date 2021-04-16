Review: Napa Valley College's "Chorus Line" is a triumph of talent plus technology

Those familiar with the original 1975 production or its many revivals or the film from 1985, know that the 16 actors are a lot to keep up with. Suffice to say that the cast, made up of students, amateur actors and community members — Lori, Zach’s assistant is played by Toni Chiapetta, the owner of Sweetie Pie’s Bakery — give their all. They are young, vibrant, bright-eyed and engaged people, who express their bubbly and unique personalities.

The scene is set with the first musical number as the entire cast sings “I Hope I Get It.” Together, they chant, “I really need this job. Please, God, I need this job. I've got to get this job…” This is so famous that I recognized it, even though I had never seen the show before. It underscores the desperation that all struggling actors must feel.

Zach seems to know this. Rather than have compassion for them, he sadistically tells them that the show needs four men and four women, which means eight of the 16 are going to get cut. There are no trophies for participation.

I never like it when artists make art about the artform itself. Writers who write novels about novelists. Painters who paint paintings of painters. Filmmakers who make films about making films. And the most insufferable are poets who write poems about writing poems.