The Rianda House Senior Activity Center has rescheduled two of its events because of PG&E’s power outages and wildland threats in October.
The 10th Annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Tournament will be held Friday, Nov. 22; Dr. Louise Aronson, will give a talk and sign her book, “Elderhood: Redefining Aging” on Dec. 2 in Calistoga.
TEXAS HOLD’EM
Rianda House’s 10th annual Casino Rianda Texas Hold’em Poker Tournament and fundraiser will be held from 5:30-9:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22 at Grace Church, 1314 Spring St. in St. Helena. Dinner is from 5:30-6:30, with play beginning immediately after dinner.
It’s a winning night for all as players at the finalist table win prizes (getaways, dining experiences and cool stuff) and the profits support Rianda House’s wide range of enrichment programs for local older adults from age 55 to 100.
Tournament tickets are $75, and include $5,000 in poker chips, dinner sponsored by Riedel Crystal of America, plus two beverage tickets for Napa’s finest wines and craft beers. Not a player? Join in on the fun, enjoy dinner, dessert and beverages and support your poker-playing friends. Dinner-only tickets are $35.
Seats for players and dinner only guests are limited, available at casinorianda.brownpapertickets.com, or Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena or info@riandahouse.org and 707-963-8555, ext. 102.
CELEBRATING ELDERHOOD
For decades, Americans have defined cohorts of people of similar ages and distinctive sets of values by names that take on lives and personalities of their own. From the Greatest Generation and the Baby Boomers to Gen-Xers, Millennials and the current Generation Z, these groups have evolved to leave their unique stamps on society.
In the Upper Napa Valley, Rianda House and the UpValley Village are working together to support and celebrate Elderhood, the new and vibrant generation of adults over the age of 65 who, unlike their predecessors, are active, engaged and living
On Monday, Dec. 2 from 3 to 4:30, Dr. Louise Aronson, a renowned geriatrician and author returns for an author talk and book signing around her highly acclaimed book, “Elderhood: Redefining Aging.” Aronson’s program will take place at the Calistoga Community Center, 1307 Washington St. The event is free of charge and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, and to RSVP for the Dec. 2 event, contact Myrna David of the UpValley Village at 707-815-0217 or mdavid@collabriacare.org.