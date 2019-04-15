On Sunday, April 28, Rianda House Senior Activity Center kicks off its fifth annual “Rally4Rianda” fund drive with a classic car show and community celebration. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Lyman Park.
On display will be 25 local notable classic cars and vintage trucks, along with interactive games, a magician, a chance to test an electric bike from St. Helena Cyclery, with other activities.
Guests can dance the afternoon away with Dixieland music provided by the Saint Helena Community Band in the gazebo and enjoy food and beverages from Sorensen Catering, Model Bakery, Umpqua Bank’s ice cream, Mad Fritz Beer and local wines from the local wine industry.
Fun with technology will bring a new twist to this year’s lineup of activities as Rianda House hosts a virtual reality booth, Exit Reality, to put guests in a virtual driver’s seat and also play popular Wii games such as bowling.
Mayor Geoff Ellsworth will be on hand to paint portraits while a magician will mystify, confuse and delight.
Beverage and activity tickets are available at the Rally4Rianda event, and attendance is free.
The Rally4Rianda fundraiser will continue throughout May. All proceeds benefit Rianda House, the Upvalley’s only Senior Activity Center. In 2018, more than 1,000 older adults were provided with a broad range of no-cost enrichment classes, support groups, social gatherings, educational lectures, exercise classes, discussion groups, and links to support services and resources helping them connect, be inspired and flourish.
Older adults are the fastest growing population in Napa County. Rianda House is the only senior center north of Napa and is funded solely by the generosity of the local community through grants and donations.
Today, more than ever, Rianda House needs your support to sustain and grow its programs and services for Upvalley seniors from Yountville to Calistoga and east to Pope Valley.
Continuing the tradition of honoring the volunteers, supporters and the community, Rianda House will feature a special recognition and “Rally4Rianda $50,000 Match Challenge” in honor of Mike Hardy, past Rianda House chairman. He also was the “Rianda House Red” founder and winemaker, a wine industry leader and relentless champion for all things Rianda House, who died in May 2014.
The “Match Challenge” will double the impact of contributions made by matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $50,000. Joining Rianda House to make this tribute possible is the generous 2019 Match Challenge Team: Alan and Sarah Galbraith, Boeschen Family Foundation, Jule Grant, Grace Outreach, Prospect Creek Foundation, Rianda House Board of Directors, and Trinchero Family Estates.
To make a Rally donation and support our community’s older adults:
- Attend the Rally4Rianda event and drop it at the donation station.
- Donate online at riandahouse.org“ target=”_blank”>riandahouse.org, click the Rally4Rianda button on the right and take it from there.
- Send a check to Rianda House, 1475 Main St., St. Helena, CA 94574.
- Or, stop by and say hello between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Monday through Friday and drop off your donation.
For information, visit riandahouse.org or call Rianda House at 963-8555.