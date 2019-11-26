Ebenezer Scrooge, the Ghosts of Marley, Past, Present and Future, plus the Cratchit Family will soon be visiting Rianda House in St. Helena at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4.
An adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” written by Carol Gruetzner, will be performed by the Rianda House Readers’ Theatre Players. “A Christmas Carol” stars Carroll Cotten as Ebenezer Scrooge, Reece Baswell as the Ghost of Marley, Dianne Fraser as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Toni Allegra as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and Eve Breckenridge as the Ghost of Christmas Future. Supporting cast members are Celia Cummings, Cheryl Fiedler, Bob Fiumara, Carol Gruetzner, Jim Haslip, Jean Martin, Gigi Riopel, and Gale Terminello.
Admission is free, but call Rianda House, 963-8555, ext. 101, to reserve your seat. Rianda House is located at 1475 Main St., St. Helena.