February brought our third Neighborhood Night at the Calistoga Boys & Girls Club, with an amazing taco spread from Ed Burke & Team, lots of mancala and carpetball, and eight brave souls who shared at our Living Room Open Mic -- another beautiful evening of neighbors at the Clubhouse!
One of the kids who shared at Open Mic demonstrated robots he built and programmed using the Lego MindStorm kits.
Which brings us to the Clubhouse STEM Lab: It’s so busy these days we can hardly keep track of everything a week includes – electronic circuitry is super popular at the moment; focused engineers build and program MindStorm robots and Otto robots; variations on hovercraft are avidly explored for the Tech Challenge; the 3D printer keeps chugging away on pieces for the robots; computer programming gets introduced in kid-friendly ways in lots of these endeavors… and, of course, sometimes you just want to build a Pizza-Fueled Transformer Polar Bear Spaceship out of Lego blocks. Calistoga, we’ve got an impressive group of young creators in our midst!
The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga has two sites in Calistoga: The Clubhouse at 1401 N. Oak Street (707-709-6950) and the Teen Center at 1505 Grant Street (707-339-0994). We always welcome questions, new members, and volunteers!