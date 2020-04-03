Saccato offers free mindfullness workshop via Zoom on April 7

In light of the recent shelter in place orders, regional mindfulness teacher and author JoAnn Saccato, MA, will present an additional free workshop for those curious about mindfulness on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The 90-minute interactive workshop is offered live via Zoom video conferencing and all are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is required.

A brief history and definition of mindfulness, recent scientific findings, and simple guided exercises including sensory awareness, gentle movement and a loving kindness practice will be explored in the 90-minute interactive workshop. Attendees are invited to wear comfortable clothing. Seated, standing and movement exercises will be explored.

"This workshop is particularly important as we find our way through the Coronavirus crisis. Mindfulness can help bring relief from stress, anxiety and depression," said Saccato, who has practiced mindfulness for over 25 years, "and it can also serve as a protective factor to help prevent these conditions from arising."