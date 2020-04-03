Saccato offers free mindfullness workshop via Zoom on April 7

In light of the recent shelter in place orders, regional mindfulness teacher and author JoAnn Saccato, MA, will present an additional free workshop for those curious about mindfulness on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The 90-minute interactive workshop is offered live via Zoom video conferencing and all are welcome to attend. Pre-registration is required.
A brief history and definition of mindfulness, recent scientific findings, and simple guided exercises including sensory awareness, gentle movement and a loving kindness practice will be explored in the 90-minute interactive workshop. Attendees are invited to wear comfortable clothing. Seated, standing and movement exercises will be explored.
"This workshop is particularly important as we find our way through the Coronavirus crisis. Mindfulness can help bring relief from stress, anxiety and depression," said Saccato, who has practiced mindfulness for over 25 years, "and it can also serve as a protective factor to help prevent these conditions from arising."
Mindfulness is an umbrella term used for a large body of popular health and wellness practices based on cultivating a kind, allowing attention to moment by moment experience. This scientifically proven approach helps increase focus and attention, reduce stress and stress-related illnesses, reduce anxiety, reduce relapses in addiction, decrease incidences of and relapses with depression, and aids in sleep and digestive disorders. It has also been shown to increase well being, life satisfaction and happiness, as well as improved social relationships.
Prior to the shelter in place orders, workshops and a six week introductory course were slated at Calistoga Pilates. "It was synchronistic that JoAnn approached me at a time I had been putting more emphasis on my own meditation practices," said Jill Hoff, owner of Calistoga Pilates. She has been teaching mind/body fitness classes (Pilates, Nia Technique, etc) in the Napa Valley since the early nineties.
"I am very excited to bring a mindfulness teacher into the studio and community. It can definitely benefit a Pilates practice, but also your life as a whole. We spend time a lot of time conditioning our bodies, though not giving the same attention to our hearts and minds. Mindfulness helps create a balanced embodiment of all three."
Saccato is author of "Mindful and Intentional Living: A Path to Peace, Clarity and Freedom," a book exploring the foundational practices and benefits of mindfulness, and "Companioning the Sacred Journey: A Guide to Creating a Compassionate Container for Your Spiritual Practice." She is a certified Mindfulness Training Institute teacher, a mindfulness-based life coach and resiliency consultant residing in Lake County and has taught mindfulness practices since 2013.
For more information and registration, visit www.MindfulAndIntentionalLiving.com or call JoAnn Saccato at 350-1719. For more information on Calistoga Pilates, visit CalistogaPilates.com or call Jill Hoff at 396-2442.
Editor's Note: Because of the health implications of the COVID-19 virus, this article is being made available free to all online readers. If you'd like to join us in supporting the mission of local journalism, please visit napavalleyregister.com/members/join/.
