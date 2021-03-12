Saint Helena Forum returns with webinar on restoring the world’s oceans

The Saint Helena Forum for Innovation and Creativity is an educational nonprofit intended to inform, entertain and inspire through humanities-based programming ranging from science to the arts.

It was built on an idea that came out of 2018’s St. Helena Asset Planning & Engagement (SHAPE) Committee, which brainstormed about ways to promote managed tourism that would support the local economy without diminishing quality of life.

The forum’s first conference on “Gender Matters: A 20/20 Vision for an Inclusive Future” was scheduled for May 2020 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, but it had to be put off due to the coronavirus.

For now the organization is focusing on a series of virtual programs. The March 24 event will be followed by a May 26 webinar featuring the Martha Graham Dance Company and a possible third program to be determined.

You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.

