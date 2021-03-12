Saint Helena Forum returns with webinar on restoring the world’s oceans

One year after postponing its inaugural conference due to the pandemic, the Saint Helena Forum is returning in virtual form.
“Restoring Our Oceans in One Generation” is the topic of a free webinar on 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, featuring Alexandra Cousteau, president and co-founder of Oceans 2050 and daughter of famed explorer Jacques Cousteau, in conversation with Meaghan Brosnan, director of the WILDAID Marine Program.
The discussion, chaired by Forum President Doug Barr, will center on mitigating damage to the world’s oceans caused by pollution and overfishing.
Barr said the guests will address innovative solutions, such as Oceans 2050’s effort to promote kelp farming. Like tree forests, kelp forests absorb carbon dioxide and help fight climate change.
“As a great side effect, kelp is incredibly healthy and people all over the world eat it,” Barr said, adding that kelp can also be used to make cosmetics, biodegradable plastics, and animal feed that reduces methane emissions from livestock.
“It’s about helping the planet, feeding the planet, and taking carbon out of the atmosphere,” Barr said.
Free registration is available at shforum.org.
The Saint Helena Forum for Innovation and Creativity is an educational nonprofit intended to inform, entertain and inspire through humanities-based programming ranging from science to the arts.
It was built on an idea that came out of 2018’s St. Helena Asset Planning & Engagement (SHAPE) Committee, which brainstormed about ways to promote managed tourism that would support the local economy without diminishing quality of life.
The forum’s first conference on “Gender Matters: A 20/20 Vision for an Inclusive Future” was scheduled for May 2020 at the St. Helena Performing Arts Center, but it had to be put off due to the coronavirus.
For now the organization is focusing on a series of virtual programs. The March 24 event will be followed by a May 26 webinar featuring the Martha Graham Dance Company and a possible third program to be determined.
You can reach Jesse Duarte at 967-6803 or jduarte@sthelenastar.com.