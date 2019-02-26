SARAFORNIA: Engage Calistoga

When: April 4 - 7

Engage Flower Bomb: From 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave.

Engage Preview Party: From 6:30 to 10 p.m., Friday, April 5, in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St.

Engage Art Fair: From 12 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 6 - 7, in and around the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St.

Engage Downtown: From 4 to 7 p.m., Saturday, April 6,downtown Calistoga.

Engage Speakeasy: From 6 to 9 p.m., Saturday, April 6, at a surprise location in downtown Calistoga.