The fifth annual SARAFORNIGA: Egage Calistoga is set to run Thursday, April 4, through Sunday, April 7, leading the way for Napa Valley’s Arts in April. Connoisseurs of all tastes are invited to indulge their senses and engage their minds during this free, four-day community event.
This year’s event kicks off Thursday, April 4, with Engage Flower Bomb. The opening reception includes complimentary wine, appetizers, and live music from 4 to 7 p.m., at Sofie Contemporary Arts, 1407 Lincoln Ave.
Inspired by the deYoung Museum’s annual Bouquet to Arts Exhibit, Flower Bomb is a gallery of floral interpretations of contemporary artworks that reflect a vibrant pairing of the creative mind. This year’s presenting painter is D.A. Bishop, known for using abstraction and color contrast to capture the psychology and identity of a landscape shaped and changed by human interaction.
The Flower Bomb exhibit will be on display from noon to 6 p.m., April 4-7.
Engage is a celebration unlike any other in the Napa Valley. Known for its bohemian vibe and genuine charm, Calistoga is the perfect place to make exploring and experiencing art approachable and fun.
Throughout town, both renown and upcoming artists will showcase their talents in a gallery format with wine, food, live entertainment, and unique engagements. As an added convenience, guests are encouraged to hop on and off the Sarafornia Street Car (aka Napa Valley Wine Trolley) which will be running all weekend. Enjoy a new experience each day as participants shop, sip, savor, and share.
Engage Preview Party is Friday, April 5, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. in the Tubbs Building at the Napa County Fairgrounds, 1435 N. Oak St.
Come early and stay late! is the motto for the exclusive kick-off party and the only ticketed event during Sarafornia. Tickets are $100 each and include a premier artist reveal, hors d’oeuvres, wines, cocktails by Mixologist Scott Beattie, and live artist engagements.
A more formal affair, guests don all white attire to become a part of the canvas within the 11,000-square foot gala. The Baker Sisters, this year’s designers in residence, promise to deliver a utopia of rustic beauty, ethereal charm, and lively late night gathering (including performances by the Ehlers Society) that will enlighten and invigorate.
Engage Art Fair will take place from noon to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7. The indoor-outdoor Art Fair is free to the public and hosts a carefully curated roster of local and regional artists in an open studio format to demonstrate a broad spectrum of talent.
This year’s 11,000-square-foot gallery includes fine art, paintings, pottery, sculptures, photography, jewelry, multi-media, music, and more. Among nearly 30 other artists will be NBC Pottery, Vincent Connors, Edmund Ian Grant and Sonia Lub. For an entire weekend guests are invited to meet and mingle with the artists to better experience and connect with the art.
Engage Downtown will take place from 4 to 7 p.m., on Saturday, April 6. Stroll downtown and enjoy live street performers, art receptions and demonstrations, wine tasting, culinary experiences, and shopping. Free to the public, the downtown district of Calistoga will become an open gallery.
Engage Speakeasy is from 6 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, April 6. In true speakeasy form, you will feel like you have stepped back in time for an evening of adventure and drama with retro cocktails and silky wines. The art of storytelling will be held at a surprise location in downtown Calistoga. Guests are invited to enjoy writers and raconteurs vocalizing tales of Calistoga, Napa Valley, and life on the edge. In between stories, enjoy a mental pallet cleanse with music and poetry.
Visit SARAFORNIA: Engage Calistoga is produced by Celebrate! Napa Valley in collaboration with Visit Calistoga, and Arts Council Napa Valley. For more information and event details please visit www.CelebrateNapaValley.org/sarafornia.