Sofie Contemporary Arts in Calistoga will host the 2019 Flower Bomb, kicking off the Napa Valley-wide Arts in April and Sarafornia: ENGAGE Calistoga events with a special reception on Thursday, April 4 from 4-7 p.m. The Flower Bomb will feature 10 uniquely beautiful floral arrangements by local and regional floral designers paired with selected works of art in the gallery’s current exhibition, Momento: D.A. Bishop. Michelin star, Creole-spirited Calistoga restaurant, Evangeline, will serve appetizers at the reception and Upvalley winery Stellareese will pour their fine handcrafted wines. The Flower Bomb continues Friday through Sunday, April 5, 6, 7, during the gallery’s regular hours, noon to 6 p.m. The exhibit, Momento: D.A. Bishop, continues through April 28.
